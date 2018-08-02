Braidwood Police Chief Announces the Arrest Four in Drug Investigation

The Braidwood Police Department has announced the Thursday morning arrests of four individuals in connection with a seven month drug investigation. Braidwood Police and the agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency arrested the four individuals for various controlled substance deliveries. Chief of Police for Briadwood Nick Ficarello says that he expects more arrests in the following weeks. The investigation targeted individuals allegedly selling drugs in and around the city of Braidwood.

The following individuals were arrested on warrants:

William M. Hombaker, male age 52 address of 34000 Block of Lakeside in Wilmington. Arrest Warrant Charge for Unlawful Delivery of Controlled Substance Morphine.

Kristin M. Farley, female age 28 address 400 block of North Mitchell Street Braidwood. Arrest Warrant Issued for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance Alprazolam.

Melissa M Nelson, female age 22 address of 300 block of French Street Braidwood. Arrest Warrant issued for Unlawful Delivery Controlled Substance, Alprazolam.

Kaleb L Findlay, male age 19 residing at 100 Block of North Lincoln Coal City. Arrest Warrant issued for Unlawful Delivery Controlled Substance MDMA (“Molly”).