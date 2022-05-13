Weather Alert
Local News
Braidwood Police Department Offering Reward In Finding Missing Man
May 13, 2022 @ 6:28am
The
Braidwood police department
is seeking the public’s help in locating a man. On May 7th 2022, Adam C. Watts, a male white, 5’10”, 160lbs was reported missing to the Braidwood Police Department. Watts current whereabouts are unknown. Watts was believed to be in possession of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan (photo below is not of actual vehicle) with Illinois license plates “DF28356” at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information about Watts current whereabouts or the location of his gold van are encouraged to call/text/email Detective Sergeant Altiery at 779-249-9092 /
[email protected]
The Braidwood Police Department is offering a $500 reward at this time to anyone who provides information which leads to Adam Watts or his vehicle.
