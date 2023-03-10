Braidwood Police Investigating Carjacking

Just before 7:45 this morning, a message sent over Illinois State Police radios warned troopers of a vehicle that was stolen from the 500 block of W Coal City Road around 7:30 this morning. The Blue Dodge Charger was taken at gunpoint and driven by a black male, wearing a red and white puffy coat, took off onto NB I-55. Channahon Police saw the vehicle, and pursued the suspect. The chase went eastbound on I-80, where officers lost sight of the car at Larkin Ave. They regained sight around Center St, then lost sight again at Rowell Ave., and terminated the pursuit. Tinley Park police later spotted the car eastbound on I-80 around LaGrange. If you see the vehicle, you’re asked to call 9-1-1. This is a developing story, stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest.