Braidwood Police Investigating the Death of a Man Reported Missing
May 24, 2022 @ 1:19pm
Braidwood Police have updated the public on a missing persons case from earlier in the month. On May 7, Adam Watts was reported missing, to the Braidwood Police Department. After a long investigation conducted by the Braidwood Police Department along with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office the deceased body of Adam Watts has been located in Pembroke Township in rural Kankakee County. Watts was believed to be in possession of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan with Illinois license plates “DF28356” at the time of his disappearance. At this time, the vehicle has yet to be located. Several Search Warrants have been executed in reference to the ongoing investigation and several people of interest have been questioned. Anyone with information about the death of Adam Watts or the location of his gold van are encouraged to call/text/email Detective Sergeant Altiery at 779-249-9092 /
[email protected]
or Chief Lyons at
[email protected]
