Brand New Jewel Grocery Store Coming To Diamond

Kernc also tells WJOL that a popular Joliet restaurant will also open a new location near the Jewel development. Heroes West-Diamond will open later this year.

Diamond Mayor Terry Kernc says her town is watching the biggest commercial development in its history be built right before her residents’ very eyes. Jewel Osco is the anchor tenant is a development that includes several outlets and room for another large anchor tenant. Jewel is building a 62,000 square foot building that will feature a new design and will serve as the new design concept of Jewel stores moving forward.