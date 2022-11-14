Brandon Johnson Gets Another Union Endorsement For Chicago Mayor
November 14, 2022 12:21PM CST
Chicago skyline/md
A candidate for mayor of Chicago is getting another major union endorsement. Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is getting the backing of the Service Employee International Union Healthcare Illinois. Last week he was endorsed by SEIU Local 73 and in September he gained the support of the Chicago Teachers Union. There are 12 other candidates seeking to unseat incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the February 28th election.