Brandon Johnson Vows Not To Defund Police

Brandon Johnson is vowing not to defund the police if elected mayor of Chicago. During a forum last night on WGN-TV, Johnson said he committed to promoting and training two hundred more detectives to solve crime. He also said he would invest in the consent decree designed to reform the Chicago police department. Johnson’s opponent Paul Vallas stressed the need for proactive policing that respects people’s constitutional rights. Both candidates disagreed on the Chicago Police Department’s new foot chase policy.