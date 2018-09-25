Brandon Road Bridge Closed for Mechanical Failure By Evan Bredeson | Sep 25, 2018 @ 5:20 AM The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the Brandon Road Bridge is currently dealing with a mechanical failure and has been closed down. There is no timetable that has been made available for when the bridge may open. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Former District 202 Board President to lead 67th Homecoming Parade Plainfield Fire Protection District Open House Governor Vetoes Wage Gap Legislation The 2018 Men Who Cook Winners Are… Global Logistics Summit Focusing On Attracting Logistics Workforce Forest Preserve District Feature of the Week: Training with K-9 Jullo