Brandon Road bridge closed for repairs

September 14, 2023 3:46PM CDT
Brandon Road Bridge (Photo: Scott Slocum)

The Illinois Department of Transportation has confirmed that Brandon Road bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, is closed as a result of a mechanical component malfunction. The bridge will remain closed to begin repairs, originally scheduled to start later this month.

The $3.4 million project includes repairing the bridge deck, joints and brakes, replacing mechanical components and structural steel. Additionally, as part of upgrading the downtown movable bridges to allow them to be controlled from a central location, new aerial cables and control system will be installed, along with various tender house upgrades.

The project is anticipated to be completed late 2024.

