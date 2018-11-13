Brandon Road Bridge Closed Until Friday, November 30th

The Rockdale Police Department has announced that crews from the Illinois Department of Transportation are currently working on repairing the the Brandon Road bridge but have advised that the bridge is expected to be closed until Friday, November 30th. The closure is necessary to replace a mechanical component on the bridge. A detour will direct traffic to cross the river at McDonough Street via U.S. 6, U.S. 52/Illinois 53 and Laraway Road. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.