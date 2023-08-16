1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Brandon Road bridge in Joliet temporary closure for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock repairs

August 16, 2023 2:56PM CDT
Share
Brandon Road bridge in Joliet temporary closure for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock repairs
Brandon Road Bridge (Photo: Scott Slocum)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lock repairs by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will require a full closure of the Brandon Road bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet.

The closures are scheduled to take place from 6:00 AM on Sunday, August 20 till  6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 22. During that time, motorists should cross the river at McDonough Street via U.S. 6, U.S. 52/Illinois 53 and Laraway Road.

Advance notice signs will be on Brandon Road prior to each closure.

Popular Posts

1

Stabbing at a Gas Station In Joliet Thursday Night
2

I-55 over Illinois 53 lane changes in Bolingbrook
3

The Owners Of Two Local Restaurants Close Their Doors
4

Chicagoland Speedway To Re-Open For SuperMotocross World Championship™
5

Obituary: Voice Of Joliet

Recent Posts