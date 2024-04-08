Brazil Supreme Court Justice Orders Investigation Of Elon Musk Over Fake News And Obstruction

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. Musk says he plays on remaining as Twitter’s CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job. Musk's announcement came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in an unscientific poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A crusading Brazilian Supreme Court justice is adding Elon Musk to an investigation over the dissemination of fake news and investigating him separately for alleged obstruction.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes noted that Musk began a “disinformation campaign” regarding the top court’s actions, including saying the social media platform X would cease to comply with the court’s orders to block certain accounts.

De Moraes in the decision Sunday said the “incitement of crime” and lack of cooperation “disrespect the sovereignty of Brazil.”

On Saturday, Musk wrote on X that the platform would lift all restrictions on blocked accounts and predicted the move would force the company to shutter its local office.

“But principles matter more than profit,” he wrote.