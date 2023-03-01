Bread Truck Catches Fire on I-55

(Photo: Scott Slocum)

State Police are sharing details after a semi-truck caught fire early Wednesday morning. A Turano bread truck caught fire just before 5:51AM on Interstate 55 near Route 6.

The driver noticed that the trailer they were hauling had caught fire and pulled off onto the right shoulder. The driver was also able to detach the truck from the trailer. No injuries were reported.

The right lane of I-55 reopened just before 12:30PM. Find a video of the aftermath below.