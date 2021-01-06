BREAKING: Violent Protests at the U.S. Capitol
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is condemning the ongoing protests at the U.S. Capitol. Bowser told reporters that the protests are unlawful and unpatriotic. She vowed that perpetrators will be held accountable. Bowser has established an overnight curfew starting at six o’clock tonight, Eastern time. She said a secure law enforcement perimeter will be established overnight around the Capitol complex. Pro-Trump activists stormed the Capitol as lawmakers tried to ratify the results of the presidential election. During an earlier rally, President Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol. Protesters got inside the Capitol, prompting an evacuation of lawmakers.
President-elect Joe Biden is addressing the chaos unfolding in the U.S. Capitol. Biden says right now our democracy is under an unprecedented assault. He said the scenes of violence at the Capitol do not represent the true America. Biden said it must end now and called on what he termed a “mob” to disperse.
Congress Bill Foster talks to WJOL about the violence at the U.S. Capitol.
Vice President Mike Pence says the violence at the U.S. Capitol has to stop. He made the plea on Twitter and asked that people leave. He said the violence at the Capitol “will not be tolerated.” He also issued a warning that those who are engaged in what’s happening will be brought to justice
Some of the potential threats of pipe bombs across D.C. ended up being real. Authorities found at least two pipe bombs, one at the building that houses the Republican National Committee offices and another in the U.S. Capitol complex. The official said these were real explosive devices and they were blown up to be rendered safe. The threat of pipe bombs has come after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of the Presidential Election.
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says she’s writing articles of impeachment against President Trump following violence at the U.S. Capitol. The Minnesota Democrat tweeted, “We can’t allow him to remain in office.” Trump has already survived one impeachment attempt during his presidency. His supporters stormed the Capitol as both the House and Senate were meeting to ratify the presidential election results. Joe Biden will be sworn in as the nation’s next President on January 20th.
One person is hurt and has been taken out of the U.S. Capitol on a stretcher. A video showed a woman who was bloody being wheeled out of the building. The woman has yet to be identified but it is not thought to be a member of Congress.