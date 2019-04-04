Bridge repairs on Cass Street in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that improvements to the bridge carrying Cass Street (U.S. 30) over Spring Creek, in Joliet, will require lane closures between Youngs and Henderson avenues beginning, weather permitting, April 22.

The eastbound lanes of Cass Street will be closed initially and traffic shifted to the westbound lanes, where there will be one eastbound and one westbound lane. After work has been completed in the eastbound lanes, the westbound lanes will be closed and traffic shifted to the eastbound lanes to accommodate one eastbound and one westbound lane.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of June.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.