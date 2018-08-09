Bridge Repairs to I-55 Frontage Road in Channahon
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 9, 2018 @ 5:58 AM

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that repairs to the bridge carrying the I-55 east frontage road over the I & M Canal, in Channahon, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 13.

In order to complete the work, traffic over the bridge will be reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of September.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Joliet Teacher And Youth Soccer Coach Charged With Beating Wife To Death Joliet Police Chief Expected To Retire This Year Hot And Humid Thursday Joliet Teacher Charged with First Degree Murder Shorewood Girl Approached by Unknown Male in Shorewood Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame Announce 2018 Class
Comments