Bridge Repairs to I-55 Frontage Road in Channahon

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that repairs to the bridge carrying the I-55 east frontage road over the I & M Canal, in Channahon, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 13.

In order to complete the work, traffic over the bridge will be reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of September.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.