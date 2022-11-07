1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bridge Street Closure During Overnight Hours, Between Broadway Street and Bluff Street, Beginning Monday, November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022 6:17AM CST
Beginning Monday, November 7, 2022, Nicor will be completing overnight construction work on Bridge Street at Bluff Street to complete the installation of a new natural gas transmission line. Bridge Street will be closed between Broadway Street and Bluff Street during construction hours.  Construction hours will be from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Detour routes will be posted. Construction work is expected to be completed by Friday, November 11.

