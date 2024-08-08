1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bridge Street/Jackson Street Bridge Traffic Modification to Take Place On Thursday, August 8th

August 8, 2024 8:06AM CDT
As part of the City’s Bluff Street Sanitary Interceptor Rehabilitation Project, the Bridge Street/Jackson Street Bridge will be reduced to one lane with two-way traffic maintained using flagging operations on Thursday, August 8, 2024.  Significant delays are expected due to flagging operations. The work will begin at 9:00 am and is expected to be completed and back to normal traffic operations by 2:30 pm.  Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.

