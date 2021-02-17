      Breaking News
British Queen’s Husband, Prince Philip, Admitted To Hospital

Feb 17, 2021 @ 9:02am

LONDON (AP) – Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. It says the admission is “a precautionary measure.” He is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

