      Weather Alert

Britney Spears’ Dad To Exit Conservatorship

Aug 12, 2021 @ 7:01pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Britney Spears’ father has agreed to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, but his departure is not imminent.

James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down once an orderly transition can be made.

The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and her new attorney.

Britney Spears’ new lawyer praised the decision, but promised to continue a vigorous investigation into Jamie Spears.

Thursday’s filing says Spears “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

Popular Posts
Illinois FOID Cards personal information May have been compromised
Forest Preserve hosts food truck, campfire and hummingbird programs
Naperville School District 203 Teachers Union Says Strike Is Possible
Joliet Man Charged After Fleeing Police with a Child
SOS Workers Must Be Vaccinated Or Undergo Regular Testing
Connect With Us Listen To Us On