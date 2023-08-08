Brothers Found Guilty in Connection to 2021 Plainfield Shooting

Two Plainfield men were found guilty on Tuesday in connection to a 2021 shooting. Neves Davis, 21, and Tomas Williams, 20, were convicted on multiple charges from a shooting that left an 18-year-old with a chest injury.

On July 19, 2021, Alex Montgomery of Joliet was struck by a bullet while sitting in a vehicle in the 2200 block of Pebble Beach Drive. With information provided by witnesses who saw two individuals running, police were able to locate the defendants at a home on Brindlewood Drive with the assistance of a Bolingbrook Police Department K9.

Officers recovered two semi-automatic handguns inside a backpack located in the house. The backpack also contained a pair of pants one of the defendants had been wearing at the time of the shooting. In addition to the chest injury to Montgomery, a bullet projectile went through the wall of a house on the 2200 block of Pebble Beach, and a Jeep Wrangler on the block was struck with a bullet later found inside the engine housing.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 16. Each defendant is eligible for a range of 5 to 30 years in prison.