Brutal Morning Commute In Will County Dozens Of Crashes
Light snow for the morning commute caused havoc on Will County roads Wednesday morning. WJOL listner John Mares saw nine accidents in a short period of time. He was driving from Elwood to Romeoville.
Another witness saw a 5 car crash on I-55 southbound at Route 30. He says a woman exited her vehicle in the center median and almost got hit herself.
No accumulation forecast but the light flurries coupled with below freezing temperatures made for a messy commute.