Brutal Morning Commute In Will County Dozens Of Crashes

Dec 11, 2019 @ 10:08am

Light snow for the morning commute caused havoc on Will County roads Wednesday morning. WJOL listner John Mares saw nine accidents in a short period of time. He was driving from Elwood to Romeoville.

Another witness saw a 5 car crash on I-55 southbound at Route 30.  He says a woman exited her vehicle in the center median and almost got hit herself.

No accumulation forecast but the light flurries coupled with below freezing temperatures made for a messy commute.

