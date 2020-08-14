Bulls Fire Head Coach Jim Boylen After Two Seasons
(AP Photo/David Banks)
Bulls head coach Jim Boylen is looking for a new job after he was fired this morning. He led the team for two seasons with a 39-and-84 record after taking the position in December 2018. The team released a statement saying that after doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, it was decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary. Boylen originally joined the Bulls as an associate head coach for the 2015 season. Meanwhile, the team’s coaching staff will remain in place to continue working with the players at the team’s facility. Top assistants Roy Rogers and Chris Fleming are under contract past this season.