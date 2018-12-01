Bundle Up and Head to Isle a la Cache for Winter Programs

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum and preserve in Romeoville will host three winter-oriented programs in late December and early January. So bundle up and save the dates for:
- “Stories in the Snow,” 10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 29. Hunt for clues, including animal tracks in the snow, to figure out where animals go in the winter. The program will involve a story, craft and a short hike. This free outdoor program will be held with or without snow and is for ages 5 and younger. Register by Thursday, Dec. 27, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-886-1467.
- “Winter Games and Stories,” 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Enjoy traditional French and Native American games indoors and outdoors, weather permitting. The group also will participate in storytelling, as well as in creating their own legends. The free program is for families with children age 5 or older. Registration is not required.
- “Winter Wonder Walk,” 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. View the wonders of winter on this guided 1-mile nature walk to explore this island preserve and the shores of the Des Plaines River. After the hike, warm up with a fire at Traders Cabin and sip hot cocoa. The free program is for ages 10 and older. Register by Thursday, Jan. 10, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.