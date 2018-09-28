Burglar Arrested inside New Lenox Wendy’s

On September 27, 2018, at approximately 2:40 AM, the NLPD responded to a burglar alarm at Wendy’s, located at 2340 E. Lincoln Highway. Upon arrival, officers discovered a rear door to the building ajar, and broken glass on the floor inside the restaurant. The officers secured the perimeter of the building and made entry. Once inside, officers determined that the offender was still in the building and noise was heard coming from the manager’s office. A male black subject wearing all black clothing and gloves was located in the manager’s office. The offender, 20 year old Devin M. Edwards of South Chicago Heights, was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers and investigator’s learned that Edwards made entry into the business by breaking a drive thru window. A backpack belonging to Edwards was found on scene and it contained, scissors, plastic hand cuffs, a baseball bat and a basketball net. It was learned that Edwards planned on using the bat and scissors to threaten an employee to open the safe, and the cuffs or basketball net to restrain the employee if necessary.

Arrested was 20 year old Devin M. Edwards of 137 W. 27th Street, Apt# 21, South Chicago Heights Illinois. Edwards is a former employee of the New Lenox Wendy’s, having worked at the restaurant in 2017. Edwards was charged with one count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony), and one count of Possession of Burglary Tools (Class 4 Felony).

At the conclusion of the investigation, Edwards was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he awaits a bond hearing.

New Lenox Police Press Release