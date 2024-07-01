Burglary to Motor Vehicle Arrests in Bolingbrook

On Friday, June 28th, the Bolingbrook Police Department received numerous reports of burglary to motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, and subsequent incidents of unlawful uses of credit cards. Officers diligently followed up on leads throughout the day, which led to the arrest of two individuals.

Arrested were a juvenile from Riverdale, IL and 20-year-old Robert McClure Jr. from the 300 Block Sharon Way in Bolingbrook.

Final charges are pending review by Will County States Attorney Jim Glasgow’s office.

Chief Mike Rompa praises the effort from his Patrol, K-9, POP, Community Outreach, and Investigative units. Their teamwork helped bring closure to this rash of crimes that occurred on Bolingbrook’s east side this morning.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.