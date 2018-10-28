Burned Body Discovered Officially Identified as Missing Joliet Woman

The Joliet Police Department has confirmed to WJOL that human remains discovered Friday by authorities has been positively identified as missing Joliet woman Ashley Tucker. The 24-year was last seen on October 13th while heading home from a party. The investigation led detectives to the 3500 block of State Street where a badly burned body was discovered on Friday morning. The exact cause of death is still under investigation. A 42-year-old Joliet man, Peter Zabala is currently considered a person of interest in the investigation and is in custody on separate charges of violating the state sex offender registry