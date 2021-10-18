Bus Fire Injures 2 in Plainfield

At 4:30 pm on Friday, October 15th , the Plainfield Fire Protection District was called to a bus fire in the 22000 block of 143rd Street. Upon arrival there was one burn victim who had been working under the buses doing salvage work to the buses. Prior to firefighter’s arrival bystanders pulled him out from under the buses that were on fire, and Paramedics transported him to the hospital in critical condition. Another person at the scene was transported to the hospital in fair condition with chest pains.
There were seven buses that had been undergoing salvage operations on fire. Because this area has no fire hydrants a tender operation was set up to bring water to the scene to put out the fire. The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation. During the firefighting operation 143 rd Street had to be shut down for about an hour which caused significant traffic congestion due to Lockport Street being
closed and 143 rd Street being the alternate route. The Plainfield Fire Protection District was assisted by the Plainfield Police Department and the Will County Sheriff’s Department. Additional emergency calls within the Plainfield Fire Protection District were handled by the Naperville Fire Department, Oswego Fire Protection District and Troy Fire Protection District who provided additional assistance and equipment within Plainfield fire stations during this incident.