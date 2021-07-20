      Weather Alert

Bystanders Honored After Rescuing Two People from the Water in Plainfield

Jul 20, 2021 @ 3:48pm
Pictured from left to right: Deputy Chief Vito Bonomo, FF/PM Armstrong, FF/PM Brereton, FF/PM Williamson, Lt. Johnson, Joshua Santos, FF/PM Hawkinson, Omar Ortiz, Lt. Joseph, FF/PM Stone, David Ibarra, Deputy Chief Mark Reynolds, Damoni Myers, FF/PM Crompton, Will County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Budde, Battalion Chief Chuck Kraft, Plainfield Police Officer Ricardo Robles and Chief Jon Stratton.

Five bystanders and multiple first responders were recently recognized by the Plainfield Fire Protection District for their efforts during a water rescue back in June. On June 4, 2021 at 7:25 pm the Plainfield Fire Protection District was dispatched to the Plainfield Fishing Club, 22850 W. Renwick Road for a report of a possible drowning. While on the way to this location updated information was provided saying that there were two people in the water. The five bystanders, the Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officer entered the water prior to Fire District personnel arriving on scene and began rescuing two unconscious people in the water. Bystanders along with responders were able to rescue the 31-year-old as well. The bystanders are Joshua Santos, David Ibarra, Damoni Myers, Omar Ortiz, and Sebastian Barraza. Ricardo Robles is a member of the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Deputies Daniel Budde and Derek Albin were also honored.

Popular Posts
Truckers Parking and Napping In Joliet Strip Mall Parking Lot
Shooting in Joliet Under Investigation
Missing Crest Hill Woman Entered Into National Missing Person System
Illinois Ends ACT/SAT Requirement For In-State Schools
Joliet Man Sentenced to 15-Years in Prison in Stabbing Attack
Connect With Us Listen To Us On