Caitlin Clarke Breaks WNBA Rookie Assists Record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, Caitlin Clark added 23 points and nine assists, and Lexie Hull scored 12 of her career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter Sunday to help the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 92-75.

With 232 assists so far this season, Clark broke the previous WNBA rookie record of 224 by Ticha Penicheiro in 1998.

Aliyah Boston grabbed 15 rebounds to go with nine points and a career-high eight assists for Indiana.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 26 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 15 and Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.