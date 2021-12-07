California Man Arrested With 13 Bundles of Methamphetamine

On December 3, around 4:30pm, Will County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop on a GMC Acadia on I-80 near the Houbolt Road exit. Deputies spoke with the driver, Carlos J. Rosado, age 48, of Downey, CA. While speaking to him deputies began to suspect that Rosado was involved in criminal activity. A consensual search of the vehicle was performed along with a positive indication of narcotics from K9 Malice. Located in a false compartment within the vehicle was 13 bundles of methamphetamine totaling 8,587grams, 2 containers of fentanyl pills totaling 1,950 grams, 8 bundles of cocaine totaling 8,800 grams, and multiple cell phones. Sheriff’s deputies questioned Rosado who requested council. He was placed under arrest and charged with improper turn, obstructed front windshield, false/secret compartment in vehicle, manufacture/delivery of fentanyl over 900 grams, possession of fentanyl over 900 grams, manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 900 grams, possession of cocaine over 900 grams, and manufacture/delivery of cocaine over 900 grams. Rosado’s bond has been set at $1,000,000.
-Will County Sheriff’s Office Press Release-