Calls For Cook County State’s Attorney To Be Investigated Over Smollet Case
By Monica DeSantis
|
Mar 27, 2019 @ 9:24 AM
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by lurid rumors that made him Public Enemy No. 1 to the MeToo movement, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving multiple victims. After the latest documentary Foxx, said she was "sickened" by the allegations and asked potential victims to come forward. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The Chicago police union wants a federal investigation into State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to determine the extent of her involvement with the Jussie Smollett case. This after prosecutors dropped charges yesterday against Smollett, who had been accused of staging a hate-crime attack against himself. Foxx had recused herself from the case, but the Chicago Sun Times reports a former chief of staff to first lady Michelle Obama had put Foxx in touch with Smollet’s family days after he told police about the alleged attack.

