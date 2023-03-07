Canada To Examine If China Interfered In Its 2021 Elections

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will appoint a special investigator to decide whether there should be a public inquiry into reports of Chinese interference in Canada’s elections.

Trudeau is also having a Parliament national security committee examine classified information on the matter.

The Globe and Mail reported last month that China worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing in the 2021 election.

The paper cited unidentified intelligence sources.

Opposition parties have been demanding a full public inquiry.