Canadian Wildfires Give Chicago, Detroit Worst Air Quality

Haze obscures the Chicago skyline Tuesday, June 27, 2023. It’s not fog that’s blanketing the skies across the Chicago area Tuesday – it’s haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the area. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Canadian wildfires are giving Chicago and Detroit the worst air quality in the world. The website IQAir monitors air pollution worldwide and put the American cities at the top of their list Wednesday night as the world’s most polluted cities. Also making the top ten are Minneapolis and Washington DC, as smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets the U.S. from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic. The federal site AirNow.gov issued a Code Red alert for much of the Midwest and Ohio Valley on Wednesday, warning of “very unhealthy” air quality. It said in some places, the smoke was so thick it reduced visibility for up to three miles.

Nearly 500 fires in Canada are expected to burn all summer.

As of 5 a.m. in Joliet the air quality is very unhealthy according to AirNow.gov at 208 which is in the purple zone.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens:

Avoid physical activities outdoors.

Everyone else: