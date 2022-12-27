Cancellation Of Southwest Airlines Flights Strand Passengers At Midway
December 27, 2022 12:02PM CST
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The cancellation of thousands of Southwest Airlines flights across the country is causing issues at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Passengers heading home after Christmas were stranded at the airport yesterday after the Dallas-based airline suffered a wide-scale disruption in service. Hundreds of flights were canceled at both Midway and O’Hare airports. Southwest Airlines accounted for almost all the Midway disruptions.