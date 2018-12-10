Candidacy Petitions Filing Begins Today In Joliet

Candidacy petitions must be filed with the Joliet City Clerk’s Office today through Monday, December 17, 2018 during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk tells WJOL that he’s had his signatures and got hundreds more to be safe.

Only 120 signatures are needed. Filing for mayor of Joliet begins today as does district 1 through 5 council member packets. The ballot order of candidates will be based on the order of petitions filed. If candidates or their representatives are in line at the Joliet City Clerk’s Office at 8 a.m. today (Monday) they shall be considered filed simultaneously and lottery will be held on Christmas Eve morning to decide position on the ballot.