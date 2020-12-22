      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Candidates File Their Petitions For Consolidated Election In April

Dec 22, 2020 @ 5:36am
From left, Bob Wunderlich, Warren Dorris

It’s deadline day for petitions to be filed in Will County for the April 6th election. There are several towns where the office of Mayor or Village President will be up for grabs, including:

Bolingbrook Mayor
Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta
Trustee Sheldon Watts
Jackie Traynere

Crest Hill Mayor
Mayor Ray Soliman
3rd Ward Alderwoman Tina Oberlin

Frankfort Mayor
John Clavio
Keith Ogie

Lockport Mayor
Mayor Steve Streit
4th Ward Alderwoman Catherine Perretta
Ron Cornolo

Manhattan Mayor
Mike Adriansen
Brian S Giaretta

Plainfield Village President
Trustee Margie Bounchi
John Argoudelis

Joliet City Council At-Large
Jeremy Brzycki
Isiah Williams, Jr.
Cesar Gurrero
Nicole A. Lurry
Glenda Wright-McCullum
Hudson Hollister
James Lanham
Roger W. Powell
Warren Dorris
Robert Wunderlich
Jan Quillman
Joe Clement
James V. Capparelli

 

Shorewood – Village Trustee

Christopher Brophy

Donald C. Carroll

Richard “Rick” Chapman

Diane Lambert

Daniel Warren

Shorewood – Village President

Dan Anderson

Clarence “CC” DeBold

More towns around the county are finalizing their lists, and when they do so, it will be updated here.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Will County Deputy Correctional Officer Dies on Duty
UPD: Westbound I-80 Closed At Briggs Causing Huge Delays
Upd: Will County Coroner's Office Identifying Pedestrian Struck and Killed At Joliet Intersection
Police: Man Dies After Dog Attack in Joliet