1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Candidates File To Run In 2023 Chicago Mayor’s Race

November 22, 2022 12:04PM CST
Share
Candidates File To Run In 2023 Chicago Mayor’s Race
Downtown Chicago skyline is seen beyond Chicago River Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
  1. The filing period is underway for those who wish to run for mayor of Chicago.  A group of candidates filed nominating petitions yesterday on the first day.  They included Willie Wilson, Ja’Mal Green, State Representative Kam Buckner, Paul Vallas, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and Alderman Sophia King.  The filings came on the same day Alderman Raymond Lopez announced he was dropping out of the race and will instead run for re-election.  

 

Popular Posts

1

GoFundMe For Shorewood Man Who Died This Week Following Crash
2

Joliet Man Convicted in First-Degree Murder of Neighbor
3

Two Men Arrested in Connection to Fatal Armed Robbery in Frankfort Township
4

Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust
5

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment

Recent Posts