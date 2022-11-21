1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Candidates Filing Paperwork Today Ahead Of February Mayoral Election

November 21, 2022 12:00PM CST
Share
Candidates Filing Paperwork Today Ahead Of February Mayoral Election
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Candidates for Chicago Mayor are filing their paperwork today.  The field is full of more than a dozen hopefuls, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.  More than a dozen candidates are expected to file today – the first day candidates can file their paperwork ahead of the February election.

Popular Posts

1

GoFundMe For Shorewood Man Who Died This Week Following Crash
2

Joliet Man Convicted in First-Degree Murder of Neighbor
3

Two Men Arrested in Connection to Fatal Armed Robbery in Frankfort Township
4

Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust
5

Will County Clerk's Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted

Recent Posts