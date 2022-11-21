Candidates Filing Paperwork Today Ahead Of February Mayoral Election

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Candidates for Chicago Mayor are filing their paperwork today. The field is full of more than a dozen hopefuls, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. More than a dozen candidates are expected to file today – the first day candidates can file their paperwork ahead of the February election.