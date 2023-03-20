Candidates For Chicago Mayor Have Busy Weekend

With almost two weeks before the Chicago mayoral runoff election, both candidates were busy yesterday on the campaign trail. Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson spoke at a rally on the city’s West Side. He renewed his call for higher taxes on the city’s wealthiest residents and large corporations. Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas was endorsed by a large group of Black pastors, who supported Willie Wilson in the February election. Early voting starts today citywide and the election is on April 4th.