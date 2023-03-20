1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Candidates For Chicago Mayor Have Busy Weekend

March 20, 2023 1:01PM CDT
Share
Candidates For Chicago Mayor Have Busy Weekend
(AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

With almost two weeks before the Chicago mayoral runoff election, both candidates were busy yesterday on the campaign trail.  Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson spoke at a rally on the city’s West Side.  He renewed his call for higher taxes on the city’s wealthiest residents and large corporations.  Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas was endorsed by a large group of Black pastors, who supported Willie Wilson in the February election.  Early voting starts today citywide and the election is on April 4th.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Walmart Employee Arrested For Burglary and Theft
2

Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law
3

Lockport Man Dies In Head On Collision On Wednesday Morning
4

Pritzker Administration Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
5

Vehicle Blows Through Stop Sign In Will County Killing Two

Recent Posts