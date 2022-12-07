Candidates may begin filing Nominating Petitions on Monday, Dec. 12 for 2023 Consolidated Election

Will County Office Building

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry reminds candidates who wish to appear on the ballot for the 2023 Consolidated Election they may begin filing their nominating petitions starting on Monday, Dec. 12.

Candidates for local School Boards and Will County Regional Office of Education may file their petitions starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday with the Will County Clerk’s Office at 302 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet. All other candidates for village boards, city councils, park boards, library boards, fire district boards, and other districts must file their petitions with the clerks in those respective districts.

The weeklong filing period at the Will County Clerk’s Office will close promptly at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

Petitions can be filed in person at the Will County Clerk’s Office or mailed to 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet IL 60432. Petitions received in the mail before Dec. 12 will not be accepted. In addition, petitions sent by mail will not be accepted if they arrive at the Will County Clerk’s Office after 5 p.m. on Dec. 19.

The Will County Clerk’s Office will open its doors at 8 a.m. Filing will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Staff notaries will be available to notarize petitions prior to filing or during the filing process. Staff also will be available to file required Statements of Economic Interest.

Candidates running for the same office who are in line at 8:30 a.m. on the first day of filing will qualify for a Simultaneous Filing Lottery to determine whose name will be placed first on the ballot. Candidates whose petitions are received through the mail on the first day of filing also will qualify for the lottery.

Those who file petitions between 4-5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 will qualify for placement in a Simultaneous Filing Lottery to determine whose name will appear in the last space on the ballot.

The Simultaneous Filing Lottery will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Will County Clerk’s Office. Candidates, their representatives, or members of the public are welcome to attend the lottery. Candidates are not required to attend.

For more information about petition filing for the Consolidated Election, visit the Will County Clerk’s website at willcountyclerk.gov.