Candy Hearts in Braidwood Not Tainted
By Evan Bredeson
|
Nov 2, 2018 @ 1:37 AM
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Braidwood Police Department is getting the word out that a rumor about tainted candy is not true. The rumor stated that an individual had turned candy hearts they believed to be laced with an unknown drug to the police and that these drugs tested positive to be roofies. Braidwood police stated that while someone did turn in a small bag of candy hearts, they turned out, after extensive testing to be nothing but sugar. The Braidwood Police believe there is no reason anyone who received these candies are in any danger but that it is always recommend that you do not eat candy that is not in its original packaging.

