      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Canine Units Seek Evidence Along I-55 In Bolingbrook

Aug 3, 2020 @ 9:18am
Bolingbrook/md

Rush hour traffic issues have been rare during the pandemic. But on Monday morning, motorists saw delays northbound on I-55 between Weber Road and Route 53 during the 7 o’clock hour. Bolingbrook Police Lieutenant Anthony Columbus tells WJOL that they received a report of “a domestic battery on Frontage Road. An item of evidentiary value was allegedly disposed of in the grass area between Frontage Road and I-55.” Witnesses reported seeing police vehicles and canine units in the area as well. Traffic cleared just before 9 a.m.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington