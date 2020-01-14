Cannabis Sales Near 20-Million In Just 12 Days
Nearly 20-million dollars’ worth of cannabis has been sold in just 12 days. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the state’s cannabis legalization law on January 1st, making Illinois the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults. Over three-million-dollars’ worth of product was sold at dispensaries on just the first day. Twenty-five percent of revenue from the cannabis sales tax will go to the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew program.