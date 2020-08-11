Can’t Get A Marriage License Or Death Certificate Today At Will County Building
Will County Buidling
Will County Executive Denise Winfrey tells WJOL that the Will County Building has lost power. As a result the Will County Building in Joliet is closed to the public. The recorders office is open and the court system is open, but the County Building is closed where people might get marriage licenses or death certificates or even register to vote. You’ll have to put that off for another day. No word on when ComEd will have power back on.