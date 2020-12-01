Capitol Not Decorating For Christmas
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
There will be no holiday decorations at the Illinois State Capitol this year. The Secretary of State’s Office announced yesterday that the State Capitol will not be putting up decorations for the holidays. Officials say the building is still closed to the public, so there was no reason to put up decorations. The inability to socially distance while decorating and the large number of people who would be coming and going for the effort were also cited as reasons to keep the halls bare.