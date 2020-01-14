Car Dealers Say New Legislation Is Hurting Electric Sales
In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, photograph, an unsold Model X sports-utility vehicle sits with other vehicles at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Some Illinois car dealers are saying that new gas legislation is actually hurting electric vehicle sales. The gas tax increased last summer in an attempt to help the state be cleaner, but with it, registration and tag fees for electric car owners also increased. Illinois does not currently offer a tax credit for those with electric cars.