Car Dealerships Targeted By Cyberattacks

June 21, 2024 12:15PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Car dealerships across North America have faced a major disruption this week.

CDK Global, a company that provides software for thousands of auto dealers in the U.S. and Canada, was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks on Wednesday.

That led to an outage that was continuing to impact many operations by Friday.

For prospective car buyers, that may mean facing delays at affected dealerships — or seeing their orders written up by hand — with no immediate end in sight.

