1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Car Hauler Crash Causes Snarls On Interstate 80

June 25, 2024 5:42PM CDT
Share
Car Hauler Crash Causes Snarls On Interstate 80
I-80/md

A semi hauling a load of cars out west created a massive mess on Interstate 80 and Jefferson Street. Crews stumbled upon the crash this morning just after 11:10 this morning on the westbound lanes of 80 just before the Shepley Road overpass. The car hauler was found in a field. No injuries were reported, but it took crews close to 5 hours to remove the semi.

Everything was cleared from the area just after 3:00 this afternoon.

Popular Posts

1

New Interchange Planned Along I-55 In Will County
2

Interstate 80 Westbound in Will County closed for serious accident
3

Joliet Man Convicted of Murder
4

Taste of Joliet adjusts schedule for Saturday, June 22
5

Drones And K9 Units Used To Help Capture Two People In Channahon Wanted For a Lottery Ticket Fraud Investigation

Recent Posts