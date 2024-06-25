Car Hauler Crash Causes Snarls On Interstate 80

A semi hauling a load of cars out west created a massive mess on Interstate 80 and Jefferson Street. Crews stumbled upon the crash this morning just after 11:10 this morning on the westbound lanes of 80 just before the Shepley Road overpass. The car hauler was found in a field. No injuries were reported, but it took crews close to 5 hours to remove the semi.



Everything was cleared from the area just after 3:00 this afternoon.