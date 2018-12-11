Morris Man Turns Himself In After Car Launches Through Window of Wilmington Bait Store

A 22-year old man from Morris has been charged after his car slams into a Wilmington business. Ryan Potochnic has been charged with the following:

Disobeying a stop sign

Failure to yield at a stop intersection

Failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident

Illegal transportation of alcohol

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Failure to notify owner after damaging property

Leaving the scene of an accident

It was Sunday morning at 2 a.m. that Wilmington Police were called to Angelo’s Outdoor Sports Center, 708 W. Baltimore Street, after receiving an alarm call. Officers arrived a short time later an found an automobile inside of the business. The occupants of the vehicle had fled prior to police arrival. The building sustained significant damage from the crash. A review of surveillance video showed the vehicle enter the front window of the business travelling at such a high rate of speed that it went airborne, clearing the counter inside of the business before coming to a stop. Video also showed the two occupants exit the vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle was later located at Presence St. Joseph’s Medical Center and is cooperating with police investigators. Potochnic turned himself into police on Monday afternoon.